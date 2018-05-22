Radical Product is a new way of thinking about creating world-changing products. The free Radical Product Toolkit helps product leaders define their vision and strategy, prioritize their roadmap, and execute intelligently.Get the free toolkit
Too many good products become bloated, fragmented, directionless, and driven by irrelevant metrics. Vision-driven products avoid these “product diseases” by having a clear reason for being, which drives strategy, prioritization, and execution.
The Radical Product Toolkit is being used today by product managers, CEOs, founders, and enterprise innovators at all levels to keep their teams on track, make smarter decisions, and build products with purpose.
To get started, just download the free Radical Product Toolkit and work through the strategic exercises with your team. If you need hands-on help, we're here for you.What's in the toolkit?
Get practical experience with Radical Product thinking at one of our upcoming workshops and talks:
If you want hands-on help integrating Radical Product thinking into your organization, we offer coaching, training, and workshops to individuals and teams. Please get in touch below to start the conversation.
Radical Product started as a collaboration between Radhika Dutt, Nidhi Aggarwal, and Geordie Kaytes — three Boston-area digital product leaders who have been in the trenches more than once.
We’re excited to help spread a practical new approach to product strategy, and we hope you join us. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch with any feedback, thoughts, or comments.